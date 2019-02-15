Onnoghen Arrives CCT for Trial

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, just arrived the premises of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, where he is billed to be arraigned over alleged failure to declare his assets.

Onnoghen drove into the premises in his convoy around 9.40am and was received by a team of his lawyers including Chief Chris Uche SAN and Ogwu Onoja SAN, amongst others.

Though he is yet to get down from his vehicle, it would be recalled that the Tribunal Chairman Danladi Umar, had on the last sitting on February 13 ordered the police and DSS to arrest Onnoghen and present him in court today to answer to the charges against him.

The Federal Government had slammed a 6 count charge against Onnoghen last month over alleged failure to declare his assets but he has refused to appear in court until today in line with the bench warrant issued by the Tribunal for his arrest.

Details later.