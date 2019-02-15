INEC Begins Distribution of Sensitive Election Materials to 17 LGS in Yobe

Ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) began distribution of sensitive electoral materials to the 17 local government areas of Yobe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution commenced in the presence of security agencies, media houses and representatives of political parties.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Yobe, Alhaji Ahmad Makama told newsmen after the distribution on Friday in Damaturu.

“Though we were delayed for one day due to some inevitable reasons, however, the distribution has commenced and we are set for tomorrow’s election,’’ Makama said.

While responding to the issues of some inaccessible areas due security challenges, Makama said: “There are 24 inaccessible polling units in the state.

“We have, however, found alternatives and palaces for the electorate to cast their votes.’’

The Yobe Police Commissioner, Abdulmaliki Sonmonu said about 4000 security personnel were mobilised to ensure free, fair and credible election in the state. (NAN)