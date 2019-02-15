INC: Why We Endorsed Atiku

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

Leaders of the Ijaw nation Thursday explained the reason behind the endorsement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Under the aegis of the Ijaw socio-cultural organisation, the Ijaw National Congress (INC), at the end of their meeting in Yenagoa, said Atiku’s manifesto aligned more with the aspirations of the group.

Briefing journalists in Yenagoa, Prof. Joseph Ajierika, who doubles as the Chairman of the INC steering committee, said the body had reviewed the state of the country and the credentials of two aspirants ahead of the general elections, noting that there was only one way to go.

The INC reaffirmed its position to support candidate who believe in restructuring the country for the purpose of peace, harmony, equity, fairness and Justice.

According to leaders of the Ijaw nation, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has made very scant comments with regards to the question of restructuring throughout its campaign even when the party’s committee on restructuring led by the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El Rufai submitted its report in September 2017 without implementation.

The leaders said rather than taking a critical look at the issue, President Buhari stated during his recent visit to Bayelsa that the present Nigerian Constitution which gives Kano 44 LGAs and Bayelsa 8 LGAs was perfect since both sates have three senators each.

“The ruling party has continued to show great insensitivity and disregard for the feelings of the Ijaw people despite enormous contribution to the socio- economic growth of the country.

“However, the candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had in the past and throughout his campaign restated his belief and commitment to restructuring the country. His views and blueprint on the matter have also been sufficiently articulated” Ajirenka said.

He added that it was on that premise that the INC adopted the candidate of the PDP as the unanimous candidate of the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

The organisation, therefore, called on all Ijaw men, women, youths to turn out enmasse to stand behind Atiku on Saturday.