FG Approves CIBN’s Disciplinary Tribunal Rules

The federal government has approved the rules governing the conduct of the Disciplinary Tribunal of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

According to a statement, the approval has further strengthened members and bank customers’ confidence in the industry.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami consented to the rules on behalf of the federal government.

The rules prescribe the proceedings to be observed by the tribunal in the hearing and determination of complaints as well as recommending appropriate sanctions to be meted out to erring members of the Institute upon establishment of a prima facie case by the Investigating Panel.

The tribunal which also looks into cases of ethical and professional misconducts by members of the institute, has the following provisions: appointment of chairman and other members of the disciplinary tribunal; reference to the disciplinary tribunal.

It also include convening of the tribunal; composition and proceedings of the tribunal, parties to the proceedings before the tribunal, service of processes, mode of entering appearance, decision in the absence of a party and the application for re-hearing; additional, substitution and removal of parties; restriction on abatement of processing; directions and case management; practice directions; failure to comply with rules, practice directions or tribunal directions; general powers of the tribunal, lead compliant, petition or matter; consent orders; amendment of processes before the tribunal and withdrawal, among others.

The rules stated that “any complaint, written allegation or petition that relates to professional or ethical misconduct or breach of any of the provisions of the Banker’s Code of Conduct in the Nigerian Banking Industry, shall be addressed to the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.”

The disciplinary tribunal adjudicates on cases of ethical and professional misconducts by members of the Institute. The rules are expected to further improve and promote ethical practice and professionalism in the Nigeria banking industry.