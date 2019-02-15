DPP Presidential Candidate Endorses Atiku

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP), Felix Patrick Osakwe, yesterday endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Atiku Abubakar, saying they both share same idea.

Osakwe, who was last week endorsed by over 10 prominent groups, hinted that his decision to support Atiku came from his sincere belief that the PDP presidential candidate possesses the economic and political capacity required to lead the country into greatness.

He added that, “The government of the day has failed to better the lives of the ordinary Nigerian leading to acrimonious poverty and anarchy. He noted that Atiku on the other hand is an embodiment of experience, unity, nationality and clearly demonstrates the political will to make Nigeria work again.

“I call on all my followers and supporters to turn out massively and cast their votes for His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar on Saturday. I also want to thank all the groups that have declared their support.”