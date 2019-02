By Alexander Enumah in Abuja

The Code of Conduct Tribunal.Friday set aside the bench warrant issued for the arrest of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, at its last sitting.

The order was sequel to an application moved by Onnoghen’s lead counsel, Chris Uche.

Uche had asked the Tribunal to vacate the order requesting the police and DSS to arrest Onnoghen since he had made himself available to the Tribunal.