Agbakoba Wants NBA to Remove CCT Chairman’s Name from Roll of Legal Practitioners

Martins Ifijeh

A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has urged the association to strike out the name of the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Mr. Danladi Umar, from the roll of legal practitioners in the country.

Umar in his reply to the query issued to him by the NBA, had claimed that as Chairman of the CCT, he is only subject to disciplinary procedure under the presidency.

But Agbakoba in his response, said Umar, having admitted that he is not a judicial officer, he is therefore subject to the NBA being a legal practitioner.

He noted that as Chairman of the CCT, he is also subject to the disciplinary procedures prescribed by the Constitution.

Agbakoba asserted that Umar is subject to disciplinary procedures prescribed as Chairman of CCT and also disciplinary procedures prescribed by the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee of the NBA as he is a legal practitioner not a judicial officer.