PDP Raises the Alarm over Heavy Security Deployment in Kwara

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over the heavy deployment of top security chiefs in Kwara State, the home state of the President of the Senate and Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, ahead of the general election.

In another development, the party has described the scanty attendance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign mega rally in Abuja on as a parody and a further indication the president and APC have been rejected by Nigerians, ahead of Saturday’s presidential election.

The party in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the deployment of huge security agents is part of the plot by the APC-led federal government to intimidate, harass, create fears in the minds of voters and rig elections in the state.

‘’As part of the plot, the Department of State Services (DSS) has deployed its Director of Operations, Etteng Bassey, as well as the State Directors in charge of Ogun and Anambra States to Kwara State ahead of Saturday’s elections while the Director in charge of Kwara State has been moved to Benue State.

‘’This is in addition to the deployment of hundreds of other DSS operatives from Abuja to Kwara State. We also have it on good authority that soldiers will from tomorrow cordon off all entry points to the personal house of the Senate President in Ilorin as well as his late father’s compound in Ilofa Road, old GRA, Ilorin.’’

The main opposition party added that the police have made heavy deployment of officers and men from its headquarters in Abuja to Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, where they have been instructed to arrest key political players loyal to Saraki.

The party accused the federal government of plotting to use the same strategy in key states of the federation to subvert the will of the people, saying these are the reasons behind APC’s boasts of winning the general election when all indications, including the opinion polls sponsored by them, show otherwise.

The PDP, however, noted that such ‘’vicious’’ plots by the APC and the Buhari Presidency will come to naught, as Nigerians are ready to confront all aggressions and vote them out at the general election.

The PDP, therefore, charged all its members and supporters to remain resolute in resisting the machinations of the APC, come out en masse to vote and protect their votes with every legitimate means available to them.

The party said ‘’the scanty attendance to President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign mega rally in Abuja” yesterday was a parody.

PDP said it was a further indication that the president and his APC have been rejected by Nigerians ahead of Saturday’s presidential election.

The party in a statement yesterday by its Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said the failed rallies, should serve as an ample signal to Buhari and the APC that Nigerians have moved ahead in rallying with the people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, adding that no amount of enticement or intimidation can change that resolve.

According to him, “The scanty attendance to most of President Buhari’s rallies in various parts of the country has further revealed that the APC only fabricated figures in their claims that 14.8 members of the APC voted for him at the flawed convention.”