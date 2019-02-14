Meristem Launches Investment App

Investment banking firm, Meristem Securities Limited has launched an artificial intelligent (AI) solution, Zedd. The AI technology-driven bot interacts with users in a human-like pattern to on-board prospective investors while offering more personalised services to clients.

Zedd, modelled after a 29-year-old savvy investment advisor. describes himself as the investment sage upon introductions. Zedd can offer real time mutual funds rates and live stock prices. He offers guidance towards investment choices based on lifestyle and risk tolerance while guiding on-boarders through the account sign-up process.

Zedd is social, he understands the dynamics of corporate wears through the week, casual wears on Fridays and traditional outfits for likely weekend dress.

Announcing the Zedd technology innovation that is driven by AI, Head Brands and Marketing, Meristem Securities Limited, Solape Akinpelu, said: “Technology is meant to make us more interactive and that’s exactly what Zedd is about. With Zedd, you never have to worry how or what to invest your funds on. Zedd practically guides you towards investment options that fit your fund size, risk tolerance, and duration you are willing to invest for. We understand the hurdles towards having an investment plan; from a busy schedule to a vague understanding about the dynamics.”

“A good thing about Zedd is being able to use it without being mandated to provide your account details or create a new account. As a matter of fact, there are no threats of illegal access to investment funds as Zedd never requests for your personal details,” Akinpelu said.

Deputy Managing Director of Meristem, Sulaiman Adedokun, stated that the main objectives for Zedd was to bridge the financial literacy gap, personalise Meristem’s services as well as establish the trail blazing path of Meristem. Adedokun said: “This is another recorded first for us in the sector, an AI wealth advisor resonates more with the millennials, a generation we are proud to serve. It is even more interesting we are launching this on the heels of our Global Investment Performance Standard (GIPs) Compliance,” he added.

Zedd is designed to provide answers to all investment plans for anyone who wants to venture into business of choice.