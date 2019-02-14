Buhari’s Broadcast, a Failed Attempt to Massage Incompetence

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The coalition of opposition political parties, CUPP, has described Thursday’s broadcast by President Muhammadu Buhari as a failed last minute effort to massage over three years of incompetence and leadership failure in a bid to hoodwink the voters into allowing him another term to bury the foundation of the nation.

The Coalition noted that President Buhari himself had at different times and repeatedly said that he only made three promises to Nigerians ahead of the 2015 elections, that is to tackle insecurity, fight corruption and revamp the economy.

In a statement issued by their National Spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, CUPP stated that these were the reasons why Nigerians entrusted the country in Buhari’s care by voting for him in the last elections, adding that however four years down the line, his government had not met the expectations of Nigerians on any of the three

According to CUPP, “On security, under the watch of President Buhari, killer herdsmen, bandits, kidnappers and cultists have snuffed life out of thousands of Nigerians in their unabated massacre across the country. Graves of these helpless Nigerians who Buhari and his clueless government failed to protect are littering Benue, Zamfara, Plateau, Taraba and many other states that have witnessed such barbaric killings. Under his watch and command thousands of Shiites Muslims were killed and buried in mass graves.”

“On the economy, under the leadership of President Buhari, many foreign investors have run away from the country because of the unfriendly environment created by his government. According to reports from the National Bureau of Statistics, unemployment rate continues to increase under the present administration and Nigeria got a gold medal in poverty when it was named World Capital of poverty, overtaking India. According to the Manufacturers association of Nigeria, over 300 companies have shut down business and counting. Data from the World Poverty Clock show that Nigeria now has over 87 million people living in poverty. The World Poverty Clock is a tool to monitor progress against poverty globally and regionally.”