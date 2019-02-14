Buhari Calls Clinton, Thanks Former US President for Constant Support for Nigeria

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday night in Abuja made a telephone call to former President of the United States, Bill Clinton, thanking him for his continuous support for Nigeria as well as its democratic growth.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said the president in the telephone call, described Clinton as a friend of the country and commended him for what he described as his constant support for the peace, stability and progress of Nigeria under a democratic dispensation.

“President Buhari also assured him of his commitment to free, fair and credible elections in the weeks ahead.

“President Clinton, who regretted his inability to visit the country to witness the signing of the final peace accord before the general elections, wished Nigeria well as her citizens go to the polls,” the statement added.