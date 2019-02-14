9mobile Launches Magic Hour Promo

In line with its desire to appreciate Nigerians for their indefatigable spirit, 9mobile has launched its Magic Hour promo. The promo is focused at telling the story of a man, who is confronted with the daily struggle for survival. It is a story of hope and determination; a compelling one that shows how a brand’s reward to a loyal customer can change his fortune.

According to a statement by the company, it was noted that the promo is an opportunity by the company to demonstrate its love and commitment to Nigerians by launching a daily reward promo especially during the first quarter of 2019 when things are generally tough.

It also noted that with the promo, 2019 promises to be exciting and fun-filled year for subscribers of the network which is set to reward its loyal customers with amazing cash prizes in a new mega Magic Hour promo”.

“This shows that year 2019 will be exciting and fun-filled for subscribers of Nigeria’s fastest and most reliable network, 9mobile, as the network is set to reward her loyal customers with amazing cash prizes in a new mega promo tagged: “The Magic Hour promo”. In this massive magical promotion, there will be something for everyone! From airtime bonuses, to smartphones and millions of Naira in cash prizes.

“To participate in the Magic hour promo is super easy, all you need to do is recharge your 9mobile line with N100 and above and you are qualified to win any of the amazing cash prizes 9mobile is rewarding their loyal consumers with.

“For the duration of the 1 lucky subscriber will win N250,000 while 5 others will win N50,000 daily, 5 smartphones will be given away weekly, N5million will be up for grabs every month and the ultimate winner will go home with the whooping prize of N20 million at the end of the promo.

“This is indeed a life changing opportunity for 9mobile customers. With the winnings, lucky winners can buy a new car, house, get that smart phone, pay school fees, rent a new flat and sort out family expenses. This is truly a promo for the people going by the frequency of winnings – daily, weekly and monthly.

Remember that everyone is a winner in the 9mobile Magic Hour Promotion, all you have to do is recharge N100 and above and get a chance to win millions of Naira in cash prizes while enjoying the better and superior services of 9mobile.”