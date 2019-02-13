UNIJOS Promotes 23 to Professors, 377 Others to Various Ranks

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

About 400 teaching and non-teaching staff of the University of Jos have been promoted to various ranks in the university.

A breakdown shows that 212 non-teaching staff, and 188 teaching staff were promoted, of which 23 have become professors and 41 others associate professors.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications, Mr. Abdullahi Abdullahi, who announced that the decision was the outcome of the institution’s recent promotion exercise as approved by its Appointment and Promotions Committee (senior staff) chaired by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Seddi Maimako.

The statement added that, “among the registry staff elevated to new ranks are Mr. Samuel Mwansat, Director of Alumni Relations, who was promoted to the rank of Senior Deputy Registrar and Mr. Abdullahi Abdullahi, Head, Information and Publications to the rank of Deputy Registrar.

The university also announced that a senior lecturer in the College of Health Sciences, Dr. Daniel Kokong has emerged the only African named on the 12-member Research and Scholarship Standing Committee at the International College of Surgeons (ICS), the highest ruling body of surgeons in the world.

Kokong, according to the statement was appointed into the global committee to serve for two years (2019-2020) based on his track record and outstanding performance in medical research and professional practice.

He reportedly attributed his achievement to hard work and perseverance, stressing that the University of Jos has served as his driving force where he has received mentorship and therefore must be projected to the rest of the world.

The university said Kokong’s emergence will create an opportunity for him to market UNIJOS, Plateau State, Nigeria and Africa to the rest of the world.

Decrying the poor funding of the education and healthcare delivery systems in most African countries, Kokong reportedly promised to make a special case for the University of Jos, Nigeria and Africa while serving as an ambassador of Nigeria and Africa at the ICS.