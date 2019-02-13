SDP Adopts Atiku as Party’s Presidential Candidate, Suspends Adeniran

Peter Uzoho

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has adopted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as its preferred candidate for the presidential election holding this weekend.

This is even as the party has suspended its factional National Chairman and presidential candidate, Prof. Tunde Adeniran over alleged gross misconduct, anti-party activities and acts prejudicial to the fortunes of the party, which it claimed had gravely brought the party to great disrepute.

The SDP in communique at the end of its Conference of Stakeholders held in Abuja, jointly signed by the new National Chairman and new National Secretary of the party, Chief SupoShonibare and Mr. Adakoli Ojogi respectively, said the decision for choosing Atiku was premised on the PDP candidate’s acceptance of the template for fiscal federalism and political restructuring.

SDP said: “The NEC considered all the options available to the Party and observed the impasse occasioned by the lingering court claims of our Presidential candidates which prevented any Nationwide Presidential Campaign.

“In view of these challenges, the NEC deliberated exhaustively and unanimously resolved to direct the Social Democratic Party supporters nationwide to mobilise our members and members of the public to support the candidature of the Alhaji. AtikuAbubakar.

“Atiku Abubakar’s acceptance of a template for fiscal and political restructuring; to devolve to the states all functions of government that are not the exclusive prerogative under international treaties or common services of States; and on assurance that Atiku Abubakar will be able to effectively address the economic, security and political challenges facing the polity.”

Meanwhile, also suspended by the SDP along with Adeniran was the party’s National Secretary, Shehu Gabam for similar offence

However, the former National Vice Chairman, South-west of SDP, Chief Supo Shonibare has replaced Adeniran as the new chairman of the party, while Adakoli Ijogi replaced Gabam as the new National Secretary.

Other officers appointed by the party as stated in the communique include the former National Vice Chairman, South-east, Senator Ebenezer Ikeyina now appointed as the new National Vice Chairman, South. Ambassador Philips Okechukwu is Vice Chairman, South-east; Comr. Vincent Bakare is National Secretary, Civil Society and Labour; and Mr. Wale Alade-Oba emerged as the National Welfare

Officer.

The party also said that a committee would be set up to look into the illegal removal and suspension of state chapter chairmen, adding that appointments would be made immediately to fill the vacant offices in its NEC and NWC.