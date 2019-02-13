NDIC Reassures on Sound Financial System

James Emejo in Abuja

The Chairman of the newly inaugurated board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mrs Ronke Shokefun, has pledged to the formulate policies to enhance the safety and stability of the financial system.

She said the board must justify the confidence reposed in it by President Muhammadu Buhari by evolving measures that would further strengthen the financial system.

Speaking during the opening of the maiden retreat for members of the Board, Shokefun noted that as a critical member of the Nigerian financial safety net, new board is committed to providing the NDIC with the desired leadership required to enable the country achieve its goal of becoming one of the top 20 economies in the world by 2020.

According to her: “As people of proven integrity, we are to collectively paddle the boat of NDIC in particular and that of the nation’s banking sector in general to safety.

“We owe this very important organisation and the nation that duty in order to justify the confidence reposed in us by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari”.

She further described the role of the board as critical in the achievement of the corporation’s mandate, adding that the retreat will enable members gain full insight into the NDIC mandate, operations, achievements and challenges.

In a statement issued by Head, Communication & Public Affairs, NDIC, Mr. Mohammed Kudu Ibrahim, the chairman said the induction programme would also provide in-depth knowledge required for the formulation of policies to ensure enhanced service delivery by the corporation.

However, earlier, the Managing Director/Chief Executive, NDIC, Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim, expressed hope that the retreat would provide the board with the critical information and insight on the activities of the corporation ahead of their assumption of office.