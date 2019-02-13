Minister Calls for Govts’ Intervention to Revamp Education

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has said stressed that the decay that pervades the country’s education sector requires urgent intervention by the three tiers of government to address the situation.

The minister stated this at the commencement of the nationwide training of teachers, organised by the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) in Calabar, Cross River State.

Adamu, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education Prof. Anthony Anwukah, said attention must be paid to human capital development, of which teacher training and retraining programmes are most central to addressing the decay in the sector.

He expressed the federal government’s commitment to boosting teacher education, adding, “it is against this backdrop that the federal government is committing huge resources to train and retrain teachers to put them on better pedestal to be able to discharge their responsibilities diligently.”

He enjoined the participants to take advantage of the five workshop series being rolled out by the NTI to improve their knowledge and skills.

In his remarks, the Director General of NTI, Prof. Garba Azare said the institute is determined to improve the quality of teachers in the country.

He said the economic and political development of the country is predicated on quality education, adding that the institute will continue to play its role by regularly training teachers to improve their skills.

He commended the federal government for its continuous support for the NTI and for paying attention to the training of teachers. The training, which held from February 4 to 8, 2019, was attended by 3,700 selected teachers across the country.