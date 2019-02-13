I’ll Respect Gender Balance as Governor, Says Adelabu

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 2, 2019 gubernatorial election in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has promised a gender-balance cabinet if he won the election.

Adelabu made this declaration at a gubernatorial debate held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan yesterday.

The debate was organised by a radio station in Ibadan.

According to him, “my administration is going to abide by the UN prescription on involvement of women in governance.

“It’s incontrovertible that women don’t have the propensity for corruption like men, as such we’re going to have women of proven integrity in our administration,” Adelabu declared.

In response to the question on works being undertaken by the incumbent administration, Adelabu promised to continue and build on the good work of the current administration.

He also promised to pay the N30,000 minimum wage to workers in the state, while working to have an improved educational and healthcare delivery systems.

On the office of the First Lady, Adelabu said what he will have will be wife of the governor and not first lady

Other candidates that featured at the debate included Senator Olufemi Lanlehin of ADC, Mr. Olalekan Ayorinde of ANRP, Mrs. Bolanle Asabi-Sarumi of of NIP, Mr. Seyi Makinde of PDP and Chief Sarafadeen Alli of ZLP.

The debate was organised to provide a window of opportunity for the electorates to have an on-the-spot engagement with select candidates of some of the political parties standing for the gubernatorial election.

All the candidates at the debate agreed on the need to work out an amicable solution to resolve the intractable crisis facing the Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH).