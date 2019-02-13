Group Renovates Classrooms in Ayetero-Gbede School

Yekini Jimoh in Lokoja

Four blocks of classrooms at the Community High School, Ayetero-Gbede, Kogi State were recently renovated and inaugurated by the Ayetoro-Gbede Global Network (AGN).

The inauguration ceremony was attended by eminent personalities from the community among who were the Managing Director of THISDAY Newspaper, Mr. Eniola Bello; Professor Obaro Olu, the Chairman of BoT; Professor Tunde Ayinmode; Mosunmola Florence of the University of Ilorin, among others.

In his remarks, the President of the association, Mr. Oyelola Oladele said the group chooses its projects or programmes annually and executes them using a combination of funds from annual membership fees and donations from members and friends for specific projects.

He said the buildings were in a deplorable condition for a long time before the members intervened to solve the situation.

According to him, Community High School was chosen as the group’s project in the area of education for 2018 and 2019, adding that the inauguration of the classrooms was a product of members’ efforts in that regard.

He appealed to well-wishers to come to the aid of the school by providing chairs and lockers and also computers and other education materials.

He said once the members are done with the school, they will then focus on the primary school system, which is the foundation, adding that they will continue with the renovation of the school and hopefully conclude it by the end of this year.

“We will set up a governance framework for the school which will include the appointment of a board of governors with a mandate to re-organise the school.

Oladele added that needs assessment will be carried out to determine the quality and adequacy of the teaching staff and also emphasis will be placed on STEM subjects. He said incentive schemes will be introduced to ensure that there are qualified and well-motivated teachers in the school.

The Chairman of the occasion, Professor Joash Amupitan said the members have combined their business school brains with their social workers hearts and passion to drive their community’s agenda. He also thanked those who have embarked on one development or empowerment project or the other in the community since AGN was berthed.

He said the project was phase two of the Community High School Project, adding that there are still other projects within the school and also in primary school that are the focus of AGN this year.