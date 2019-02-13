Former SGF Lawal, 3 Others Get N50m Bail

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Jude Okeke of an Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, on Wednesday granted bail to former Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, and 3 others in the sum of N50m each.

Lawal alongside Hamidu David, Suleiman Abubakar, Apeh John and two companies Rholavision Engineering Ltd and Josmon Technologies Ltd were arraigned by the Federal Government over corruption allegations.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges, following which their lawyers argued their various bail applications.

Delivering rulng on the applications on Wednesday, the Justice Okeke, held that the crime for which the defendants were charged with were bailable.

He consequently admitted them to bail in the sum of N50m each with one surety in like sum.

“The sureties must be a resident of the FCT and must own landed property.

“The sureties must also provide evidence of tax paid in the last three years.

“Pending compliance to the aforementioned conditions, the applicants is to remain in the EFCC custody, Mr Okeke added.

Justice Okeke further ordered that each of the defendants deposit their international passport with the court pending the determination of the trial and can only travel with the permission of the Court.

The judge subsequently adjourned till March 18 for commencement of trial.

Buhari had last year suspended Lawal from work following public outcry over Alleged tolerance of corrupt persons in his administration.

Lawal and his co-defendants were for the first time arraigned on Tuesday by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 10-count charge bordering on fraud.