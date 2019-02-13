CUPP Accuses APC, Security Agencies of Burning Election Materials

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Opposition political parties under the aegis of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) ha accused the members of All Progressives Congress (APC), aided by alleged unscrupulous security agents, of burning election materials in offices of the Independent

National Electoral Commission (INEC) in parts of the country they recognise as areas of strength of opposition.

The coalition also said the latest fire that erupted in INEC office in Anambra State was meant to stop election in that state in order to deny the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of victory.

In press statement issued by CUPP spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, he alleged that the APC members were planning to burn down more INEC offices and materials so that election could be declared inconclusive in the affected areas and therefore weaken the opposition.

In his words: “Part of their strategy is to either make elections inconclusive in the affected places and hold rerun elections on separate days so that they can use security agents against opposition members.”

“Why is it that military and policemen attached to these offices cannot stop these wicked people from burning down these offices if they are not part of the plan,” he queried.

He further alleged that members of the APC were planning to carry out similar act in Rivers, Kwara, Adamawa and some local governments in Kano.

The coalition demanded that election be conducted manually in areas where election materials have been burnt.

It also called on security agencies to rise up to their

responsibilities and secure all INEC offices and election materials nationwide.

“We plead with the international community to continue to note these acts of desperation by the ruling party,” he added