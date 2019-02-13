Akwa Ibom Electorate Back Re-election of Emmanuel

Barely three weeks to the March 2 gubernatorial polls in the country, the people of Akwa Ibom State have expressed their support for the return of Governor Udom Emmanuel for a second term.

According to a recent survey conducted by The Pioneer, Emmanuel has polled a commanding lead of all the candidates in the gubernatorial race. He polled 93 per cent to emerge tops and highly favoured to clinch the position. He was followed by the All Progressive Congress, (APC) candidate, Obong Nsima Ekere who polled a 11.2 per cent, according to the survey.

The respondents based their submissions on several indices including equity and justice, peaceful atmosphere in the state, implementation of the five-point agenda of wealth creation, economic and political inclusion, poverty alleviation, infrastructural consolidation, expansion and wealth creation.

The governor scored 83 per cent on low crime rate, 85 per cent on industrialisation, 81 per cent on political inclusiveness, and 80 per cent on youth development. Other sectors which the governor was awarded high marks were; administrative competence, attraction of foreign direct investment to the state, massive infrastructural development and simplicity in leadership.

Respondents, according to the survey, scored the governor high on investment in the health sector, innovation in agriculture, which they said culminated in bumper harvest with the attendant low commodity prices.

The survey noted that the spirit of self-worth and esteem as spearheaded by Emmanuel through his “Dakkada Philosophy” has been serious motivational tonic for Akwa Ibom children, who have excelled in several academic competitions.

The survey, which had 3,500 respondents drawn from the 31 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state covered the political and non-political classes, business community civil servants and non-indigenes.

The survey showed that Emmanuel has been the first governor of the state who has shown a towering performance in programmes and projects execution that has touched the lives of the people.