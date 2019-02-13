234 Launches with a Bang, Unveils Luxury Valentine Giveaway

Luxury travel to two cities that includes a private jet and five-star hotel accommodation is what is in store for a lucky couple courtesy 234Bet this Valentine season.

The new dynamic, innovative and trusted Nigerian online betting company offers a cross-platform, user-friendly service featuring thousands of sports from across the globe, in addition to political and novelty markets, all with great odds and some of the best bonus offers available anywhere.

To celebrate its launch, the sports and lifestyle betting company plans to serenade a lucky customer with a partner.

According to Managing Director of 234Bet, Ikechukwu Maduka, “”Just in case you haven’t noticed the subtle hints of your girlfriend, Valentine’s Day is around the corner, a day loved and dreaded by couples in equal measure. Surveys show that there are more relationship breakups in Nigeria this week than any other week of the year.

“For many young Nigerian men, the pressure of satisfying their girlfriend’s needs and expectations are too much to bear.

However, for one lucky couple this Valentine’s weekend, they would, for four days, take a peek into the life of the truly affluent: with a cruise and dinner in a private jet, champagne, chocolates and the allure of a 5-star hotel, while being chauffeured in a Rolls Royce,” he said.

To be selected, the lucky winner has to register on the 234Bet web portal and place a bet of N1,000 on any market, including the presidential elections.

They are then required to tag as many friends as they can with the hashtag #234bet4Love on 234Bet’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter profile. The person with the most friends wins.

The lucky couple will have three nights to remember at the Lagos Continental Hotel as well as flying private to Abuja with lots of surprises in store.

Also offering bets on the forthcoming Big Brother Nigeria, 234Bet makes offers real-time cash-outs and 400 percent spread across the first, second, third and fourth deposits, creating experiences that last a lifetime.

“We hope to excite the gaming audience and bring much needed finesse and style into the industry,” Maduka said.