Osinbajo Takes Reelection Campaign to Mowe, Ibafo

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has urged Nigerians to shun voting based on sentiments in Saturday’s presidential poll.

He gave the advice during his house-to- house campaign, which took him to Ibafo, Mowe and Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun, near Lagos on Monday.

Speaking during his door-to- door campaign in Mowe, the VP reiterated the need for Nigerians to avoid voting based on emotions, but to vote for honest and truthful leaders.

He urged Nigerians not to vote along tribal and religious lines, but to vote for truth.

“Let us ensure that we vote for honest persons, for progress and development.

“We should vote for our future. We must vote for our future and the future of our children,” the VP said.

He reassured Nigerians that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration would complete all ongoing projects if re-elected.

The vice president also urged Nigerians to re-elect President Buhari to guarantee the completion of the projects initiated by the present administration and the planned new projects across Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osinbajo was accompanied by the Ogun All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Mr Dapo Abiodun, and other APC Chieftains during the campaign.

He assured the electorate that President Buhari, whom he described as a “promise keeper”, would fulfill all his campaign promises.

He also warned Nigerians against voting for ‘corrupt people and thieves,’ noting that what Nigerians needed was honest and truthful leaders.

“I say again that the difference between President Buhari and others is that, if he promised something; he will surely do it. Even his enemies know he is an honest person and not a thief.

“That is the reason why we believe he should be re-elected.

“Look at the Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, the previous government spent over 15 years on that road; they will release money but the money was siphoned by some people.

” But now we have started the work and we will complete it. We have started Lagos to Kano rail; we have completed the rail from Lagos to Abeokuta and we will soon extend the rail to Ibadan.

“For several years they were on the rail project but couldn’t complete it because of corruption. We have started the Second Niger Delta Bridge. We are also doing projects in different parts of the country. We are going to complete all the projects.

“Nigeria has enough resources to cater for the needs of the people but stealing and massive corruption by previous administrations slowed down the progress and development of the country.

“Therefore, we must not allow corrupt people and thieves to govern Nigeria. They are just giving empty promises to Nigerians. What they are going to do if they get there is to corruptly enrich themselves like they did in the past,” he said.

Also speaking during the campaign, APC governorship candidate urged the electorate to come out and vote en masse for President Buhari as well as all APC candidates in the February 16 and March 2 elections. (NAN)