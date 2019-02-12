Niger Dissolves Local Councils

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State government on Tuesday announced the dissolution of the 25 local governments in the state effective from Wednesday.

The dissolution of the councils followed the expiration of the three-year mandates of the elected council chairmen and their councillors.

A statement announcing the dissolution was made available to newsmen in Minna by the Chief Press Secretary to the deputy governor, Hajia Maimuna Kolo, who said the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, took the action on behalf of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

The statement directed the outgoing chairmen to hand over the councils to their Directors of Personnel Management (DPMs).

According to Hajia Kolo, the chairmen and their councillors despite their leaving office still remained members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign councils for the forthcoming election.

The statement quoted the deputy governor as saying: “Government earnestly thanked the ex-chairmen for their contributions and sacrifice to the service of the state and wish them well in their future endeavour.”