Appeal Court Upholds Abdulrasaq’s Election as Kwara APC Guber Candidate

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Appeal Court sitting in Ilorin on Tuesday upheld the candidature of Kwara State All Progressives Congress governorship flagbearer, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, as the authentic candidate and all other candidates of the party that emerged at the primaries conducted by the Bashr Bolarinwa executive.

The court said the nomination of Abdulrazaq by the APC National Working Committee led by Comrade Adams Oshiomohle was in order.

The Appeal Court also slammed the state High Cout sitting in Ilorin for entertaining a suit against the INEC on the matter since it had no jurisdiction on the matter.

The Ilorin High Court had on October 24, last year ruled that, Alhaji Isola Balogun-Fulani led state executive council of the party was the authentic state party leadership as its dissolution by the national working committee was illegal and unconstitutional.

The development however prompted Alhaji Balogun-Fulani executive to conduct primaries for its candidates where Hon. Abdulwahab Kayode Omotose emerged as its governorship candidate, while other candidates for other offices also emerged.

Since then, Alhaji Balogun- Fulani led executive had been laying claim to the state executive committee of the party while the Hon. Bashr Bolarinwa executive, recognised by the national working committee of the party, had also been laying claim to the leadership of the party.

