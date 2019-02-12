Appeal Court Dismisses Oni’s Eligibility Case against Fayemi

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Appeal Court sitting in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday dismissed the case filed by former Governor Segun Oni against Governor Kayode Fayemi contesting his eligibility as the All Progressives Congress candidate in the July 14, 2018 governorship election.

The three-man appeal panel in a unanimous verdict, said Fayemi’s failure to resign as the then Minister of Solid Minerals to contest the May 12 governorship primary where he emerged as the candidate of APC was not enough to disqualify him.

The court also held that Fayemi’s indictment by Justice Silas Oyewole led judicial panel of inquiry set up by former Governor Ayodele Fayose to look into allegation of embezzlement leveled against Fayemi was not enough to bar him from participating in the election.

The judges said only a conviction by a competent court of law can bar any aspirant from a primary or general election and not mere indictment by a panel .

Details later…