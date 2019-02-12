2 Presidential Candidates Step down for Atiku

By Iyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja

Ahead of the Saturday presidential election, two presidential candidates, Dr. Nicolas Felix and Barrister Chuks Nwachukwu, presidential candidates of the Peoples Coalition Party (PCP) and the All Grassroots Alliance (AGA) respectively, have dropped out of the race in support of the candidacy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

They announced their endorsement of Atiku at a press conference in Abuja Tuesday, stating that the former Vice President had demonstrated sufficient willingness to address the multi-faceted challenges facing the nation.

The two candidates said that they resolved to work with Atiku after getting the permission of their teeming supporters to do so.

The PCP candidate said Atiku if elected would bring the nation back on its feet, saying of all the candidates, he has what it takes to make a positive difference in the lives of Nigerians if given the opportunity.

“I have been able to identify amongst my fellow presidential candidates a man of undeniable political and business exploits whose track records and ideals align vividly to what we believe in, to make Nigeria work again’’, he stated.

“Therefore, considering specific political parameters involved in our fight against nepotism, injustice, abuse of the rule of law, as well as economic decline, we must take a stand in the general election. Today as presidential candidates we are joining the team of progressive to do the needful for the development of Nigeria as a nation.

“After careful consideration and several meetings among some presidential candidates, I Dr. Nicolas Felix, the presidential candidate of Peoples Coalition Party, PCP, together with Barrister Chucks Nwachuku, the Presidential Candidate of All Grassroots Alliance (AGA), are officially and enthusiastically declaring our support for the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.’’

Urging all his supporters and millions of youths across the country, as they go to the polls, to vote for Atiku, Felix said that what motivated him to drop out of the race, was borne of the need for a great Nigeria for all.

On his part, Nwachukwu questioned the integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, stressing that in the guise of an anti-corruption fight, the nation had been subjected to democratic infractions in the past four years.

“As has been the case throughout our history, in the name of fighting corruption; we have been served in the past four years, like prisoners in our land, the odious meal of destruction of our institutions through nepotism and inflection of institutional culture to achieve narrow, malicious ends.

‘’The judiciary, the most sacred of our institutions, has been the latest victim – stripped naked of its dignity and self-confidence in the market square,” he stated.