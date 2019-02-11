Taiwo Ogunjobi, Ex-NFF Secretary General, is dead

Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi, former Secretary General of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), is dead.

Ogunjobi, who before his demise was the Chairman of Osun Football Association, was confirmed dead by his Media aide, Mr Tunde Shamsudeen.

Shamsudeen told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Osogbo, that Ogunjobi passed on in the early hours of Monday at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

He said the former NFF Secretary General was admitted at the hospital three days ago.

Shamudeen did not disclose the nature of the ailment that took Ogunjobi to the hospital, but said he would provide further details later. (NAN)