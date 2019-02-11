South-west Ulamas Back Buhari’s Second Term Bid

By Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Religious leaders from all the states in the South-west region have thrown their weight behind the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking in Ibadan, Oyo State, the National Chairman, National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), Mr. Muktar Abdallah, yesterday said the developments brought to the country by President Buhari since the inception of his administration in 2015, has put him in good stead to be re-elected. He also said the President deserved the support and special prayers of those who wished the country well.

Abdallah said this at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council Town Hall Meeting with South -west Ulamas, held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Present at the meeting include the Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdulganiy Agbotomokekere; the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Alhaji Dauda Makanjuola; the Chief Imam of Oyo town; Head of Department, Arabic Studies, University of Ibadan, Prof. Kamil Oloso; and Chairman, Muslim Community of Oyo State, Alhaji Kunle Sanni, among others. The religious leaders from all the states in the region while throwing their support for President Buhari, said his administration has performed very well to turn things around positively for the country.

Abdallah said while the President cannot be said to be infallible, one quality that has continued to endear him to Nigerians is his honesty, saying “whether you like him or

not, no one can say he is corrupt.”

“Since his foray into public position from Commander, Federal Commissioner, GOC, governor of North Eastern State, Head of State, Chairman, PTF to president, he has been found to be unblemished, with no house of his own either in Abuja, Lagos or London, despite the resources available to these positions.”

He said since the present administration of President Buhari came into office, the disposition of the President has been to make life meaningful for every Nigerian across the country, adding that this can be seen in the achievements recorded in infrastructural development, creation of employment, security and agriculture.

“Our coming here today is to carry along our elders, Alfas, Imams in showcasing what President Buhari has done since 2015 and what he intends to do when reelected. When the administration came on board, the price of a barrel of oil which was over $100 when the past administration was there, was less than $60 and despite recession that this caused, President Buhari did not sack workers and also bailed out the states to pay their workers.

“The administration has introduced many policies such as Trader Money, N-Power, feeding of pupils in primary schools and most importantly reform in the agricultural sector which has helped in making the country self sufficient in food production with Nigeria now having 17 rice mills from the four when the administration came in. In the area of security, he has decimated the Boko Haram menace while the country’s dignity has been restored in the international community all because we have a responsible leader,” he stated.

The NAHCON boss while insisting that the re-election of President Buhari would be the beginning of more good things to come for Nigerians, said there would be more fight against corruption, more infrastructural development, better working environment for workers while farmers would continue to smile to banks.

Abdallah then tasked the religious leaders to go back to their congregation and tell them to vote for the President because of his achievements, noting that the country cannot afford to go back to the era of those who looted the nation’s resources.

The Chairman, Muslim Community of Oyo State, Alhaji Kunle Sanni, said South-west Muslims led by the Ulamas cannot afford not to support President Buhari because he is the best and the one to take the country to the next level of its development.