Sahara Power Group Inducts 39 Engineers 

Thirty nine young engineers are set for induction into what promises to be an excellent career development programme under the guidance o fthe National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) and Sahara Power Group, the largest privately-owned power business in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The induction marks the commencement of the 2019 Sahara Power Group Graduate Engineering Programme (GEP), which has been designed to boost human capital development and facilitate seamless transfer of knowledge in the sector.

The training will be midwifed by NAPTIN instructors and experts at Sahara Power with focus on Nigeria specific/global power sector issues, exposure to hands-on rotational assignments, strategic technical projects and leadership skills.

Sahara Power Group comprises the formerly state owned Egbin Power Plc., Ikeja Distribution Company and First Independent Power Limited, Rivers State. It is widely considered one of the most credible industry models of vertical integration in the power sector.

Most of the technical training sessions will be held at Egbin Power Plc and First Independent Power Limited.

Speaking on this initiative, the Group Managing Director, Sahara Power Group, Kola Adesina, said the company had since 2014 recruited over 130 graduate engineers in line with its commitment to youth empowerment and local capacity development in the power sector.

“The GEP is a crucial aspect of our strategy as a global business with focus on innovation and human capital development. We are committed to expanding the depth of our training programs through ongoing investment and collaboration with regional and global organisations.”

Adesina said the inductees would have the opportunity of learning from some of the continent’s best engineering professionals at Egbin Power and First Independent Power Limited.

“We are setting the tone for a future where our people will become power experts with global influence, providing smart solutions to the power needs in Africa and beyond. It all starts from the GEP and we are delighted to have this batch of engineers on board. Sahara Power’s vision of lighting up Africa will be driven by the best possible human capital.”

According to NAPTIN’s Acting Director-General, Ahmed Bolaji Nagode, the power sector needs consistent training activities to address the dearth of human capital in the sector.

Nagode said it was imperative for the sector to bridge the knowledge gap by investing in its people through sustained collaboration between the public and private sector.

“A robust human capital is required to transform the power sector to achieve higher efficiency, reliability and productivity. As always, NAPTIN is delighted to continue its collaboration with Sahara Power Group on this project. We have through the Sahara Power Group Graduate Engineering Program produced excellent engineers that are already brining innovative solutions to processes in the sector. I congratulate the successful inductees and I am confident that the future is bright for all of you and for the entire power sector.”