PDP: Buhari has Lost Support of N’west

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation (PPCO) has said that the unprecedented crowd and overwhelming support for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, by Nigerians, at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Kano, has clearly shown that President Muhammadu Buhari has lost the support of the North-west.

The Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement Monday, said that the spontaneous jubilation by Nigerians across the entire Kano State, in receiving Atiku reinforces their rejection of Buhari for impoverishing the people with his incompetence as well as endorsing corruption in the state.

He said: “The people of Kano State are in alignment with other states of the federation, particularly in the north, in rejecting President Buhari for his manifest aloofness and insensitivity to the welfare of the poor, while his close relations and cabal at his Presidency live in arrogant opulence.

“President Buhari’s rejection is also a clear statement by the people of Kano State that his public approval of the corruption activities of Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who was recently exposed in series of video allegedly collecting bribe in foreign currency from contractors, is unwelcomed.”

Ologbondiyan stressed that for Buhari to publicly raise the hand of Ganduje at a recent rally was an unpardonable affront on the people of Kano, who have a long history of standing against corruption.

He noted that the complete rejection of Buhari in the face of the soaring acceptance of Atiku across the country, particularly in the North-west states of Kano, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kebbi, Zamfara and Katsina, which were hitherto considered as President Buhari’s stronghold, has clearly displayed that the president and his dysfunctional All Progressives Congress (APC) have come to the end of the road.

He added that this explains why the Buhari Presidency and the APC are desperate to manipulate and rig the February 16 presidential elections.