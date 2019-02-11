Obaseki extols virtues of former Mid-Western State Gov, late Maj. Gen. David Ejoor

…mourns passing of Taiwo Ogunjobi

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has extolled the virtues of Late retired Major General David Ejoor, who served as administrator of old Mid-Western Region and later as Governor, Mid-Western State, praising his contribution to what later became Delta and Edo states.

The death of late Maj. Gen. Ejoor at the age of 87 was announced on February 10, 2019.

Also, the governor mourned the passing of ex-Nigerian international, Taiwo Ogunjobi, describing him as an astute administrator and a model to young sportsmen and women.

In a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, the governor said that given the peculiar character of Mid-Western State, it needed a well-versed leader to pilot its affairs, a role which Maj. Gen. Ejoor performed well.

He described him as a respected statesman, who contributed to the development of the region and set some of the foundation stones for progress and unity in Delta and Edo states.

According to him, “The Edo State Government commiserates with the people and government of Delta State over the death of retired Major General David Ejoor, who was at a time, administrator of now defunct Mid-Western region.”

“The outpouring of goodwill messages from Nigerians, since retired General Ejoor’s passing, is a testimony to his tireless work in propagating oneness among Nigerians, especially his role in the unity of Nigeria during and after the civil war when he served as administrator of now-defunct Mid-Western state and later the Chief of Army Staff.”

On Ogunjobi, the governor said, “We are saddened by the passing of Mr. Ogunjobi who served Nigeria meritoriously as a footballer as well as a sports administrator.

“On behalf of the people and government of Edo State, I commiserate with the nation’s football community and the government of Osun State over Ogunjobi’s passing.”

Ogunjobi’s passing was announced on February 11, 2019. He was a former Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and was the serving chairman of Osun State Football Association.