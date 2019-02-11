Army Announces Redeployments, Gets New Spokesman

Col. Sagir Musa has been appointed as acting Director Army Public Relations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Musa replaces Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, who voluntarily retired from the service on Thursday.

NAN also reports that Musa’s appointment is contained in a new redeployment of senior officers released by the Army Headquarters.

Until the appointment, Musa was the spokesman of 82 Division, Enugu.

Under the posting, Col. A.A. Yusuf, the Chief of Security in the Directorate of Army Public Relations was appointed Deputy Director Public Relations, 82 Division Nigerian army.

Col. A. D Isa is posted to Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole as Deputy Director Army Public Relations, while Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, who was the spokesman of the Theatre, moves to the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, as acting Director Defence Information.

Others affected by the posting are, Brig.-Gen. N.J. Okah, from Nigerian Army Institute of Technology and Environmental Studies (NAITES) to Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics as Acting Director of Engineering Services.

Brig.-Gen. M.A. Masanawa from Army Headquarters, Department of Army Policy and Plans to ACADA as Commander; Brig.-Gen. H.T. Wesley, from Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordinance Corps to Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics, as Director Clothing and Store.

Brig.-Gen. H.G. Tafida of Nigerian Army Central Workshop, Rigachukwu, to Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics, as Director Engineering and Maintenance.

Brig.-General B.A. Ilori has been posted to Army Headquarters Department of Army Policy and Plans and appointed Deputy Director Equipment Procurement.

Also affected is Brig.-Gen. A.A. Adereti, to National Defence College as Directing Staff, while the new acting Corps Commander Nigerian Army Medical Corps is Col. S. Adama.

Others affected included Col. O.G. Olaniyi, from Nigerian Army School of Music to Nigerian Army Band Corps and appointed acting Director Army Band; Col. E.I. Okoro and Col. I.P. Bindul are posted to Army War College Nigeria as Directing Staff. (NAN)