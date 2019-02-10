DSS Arrests Kaduna PDP Campaign Spokesman

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Director, Media and Publicity of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Organisation in Kaduna State, Ben Bako, has been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

He was arrested Saturday night and whisked to Abuja after honouring an invitation by the DSS office in Kaduna.

Bako was arrested following video clips showing him making inciting comments during the PDP campaign rally last week in Kafanchan, Jama’a Local Government of Kaduna state.

In the video, Bako urged party members to deal with anyone that will work against the PDP during the elections.

Spokesman of the PDP in the state, Abraham Catoh, confirmed the arrest in a telephone interview with THISDAY Sunday, saying that Bako was invited by the DSS in Kaduna on Saturday over his comments during the campaigns in Kafanchan and was taken to Abuja after hours of questioning.

Catoh said the PDP is expected to address a news conference on the issue Monday.