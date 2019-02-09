‘LGTB Agenda, Treat to Natural Family’

By Sonnie Ekwowusi



Nigeria is said to have a “youth bulge “, with over 6O percent of her population between ages 15-35 years. This implies that the country has huge human resources ,which if properly harnessed is capable of giving ,her pride of place among the comity of nations.

Unfortunately, young people all over, are confronted with various challenges that continually hinder them from reaching their maximum potential. These include increasing rate of drug abuse and addiction, pornography, Prostitution, unemployment, promiscuity,eroding societal values among other issues have left a good number of youths devastated.

Impelled by the aforesaid challenges, the Foundation for African Cultural Heritage (FACH), a Non-profit Governmental Organisation in collaboration with the Catholic Women Organisation Nigeria (CWON) organized a Conference in Enugu, to change the narrative by sensitising , informing and guiding the youths against external influences from some international organisations most especially ,those that promulgate LGBT agenda which contradicts African Cultural and religious beliefs and has contributed to the collapse of family values.

The 2-day Conference with the theme: “ Responding to the Challenges of Youth, family and society:The Millennial’s Response, was held at the Development Education Centre, Independence Layout, Enugu, from January 29-31, 2019. Various Speakers drawn from within and outside the country including Catholic Bishops of Enugu, Awka and Nsukka lend their voices by urging parents to embrace the challenge of training their children in line with the principles of the church as bad parenting and neglect is bedeviling the future of young people.

President ,Catholic Women Organisation Nigeria, Barrister Mrs Nwanneka Okolo, President, World Youth Alliance, Anna Halpine and Director, Quality Assurance And Research Development Agency. Dr Tessy Okafor, Ms Ann Kioko of CitizenGO and Mrs Chinelo Ujubuonu of Association of Concerned Mothers raised concerns over teaching “ comprehensive sexuality education “, taught in primary and secondary schools, which they say exposes Children to the use of contraceptives at an early age , bizzare and wrong sexual orientation, encourages abuse of their sexuality and in the long run are harmful to the development of the children thereby promoting LGBT agenda alien to African culture.

The conference exposed participants to tactics employed by these International Donor Agencies in funding and distributing contraceptives and condoms in a schools and among young people. Examples of how they penetrate law making arm of government by including some sections to promote their agenda were cited during the conference.

Legislators in the country, have been advised to be on the alert and acquire adequate knowledge on how terminologies and words that suggests LGBT rights as found in some bills brought before National and State Assembly.

Other Pro-life advocates including Dr Nkechi Asogwa, Dr Regina Akosa and past Secretary of FACH Mrs Ifeyinwa Awagu among others highlighted the importance of upholding “human dignity “, which they describe as the basis for “ human rights”.

Participants were enlightened by experts on health and psychological problems associated with using contraceptives and abortion for family planning. They were encouraged to embrace and spread the message of Natural and safe methods of conception and Child spacing to safe guard the health of African women.

These International Organisations were urged to assist the country in fixing her infrastructural deficit as against funding initiatives detrimental to population growth and maternal health.

Despite the misconceptions by today’s society about abstinence which is often considered archaic, youths are being advised at the to embrace chastity as the pathway to happy marriage.

Youths were also encouraged to imbibe virtues that will strengthen their personalities and self confidence such as volunteering. They were told to implore effective and active use of social media to promote values and evangelise with the message of Christ.

Pix: Crosssection of Conference participants.jpg