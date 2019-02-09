Group Commends Orlu People for Endorsing Izunaso for Senate

A group, Orlu Economic Development Assembly (OEDA), which has been calling for the coming together of the people of Orlu Zone, Imo West Senatorial Zone towards achieving political, economic and youth empowerment, and general welfare, has thanked the Orlu Who is Who (OWW) for endorsing Senator Osita Izunaso for the upcoming senatorial election.

Speaking through their leader, Nze Odoemena Odoemena, who addressed thousands of people in Orlu, the group said Izunaso will re-present the creation of Njaba State if voted into the senate because he will follow up from where he stopped before.

Thanking the OWW, comprising traditional rulers, opinion leaders, market leaders, women and youth leaders, for its unflinching support for Izunaso based on his experience and exposure, Odoemena said Izunaso, who had served in the Senate, was the most qualified among the contestants.

According to him, “no good football team will be playing their crucial matches without their first eleven because it will be regrettable that Orlu Zone with twelve local government areas will field a man that will not be included in the decision making body of the senate, that is why we supported Orlu Who is Who for the choice of Senator Izunaso who is the most qualified and credible candidate who possessed an intimidating profile and who will be accepted by Nigerians.”

“Senator Izunaso apart from being a former member of House of Representatives, a former Senator, had served former Speaker of House of Representatives Rt. Hon Agunwa Anakwe and former Senate President, Senator Evan Ewerem, as Personal Assistant. He also worked with Chief Jim Nwobodo, Achike Udenwa and Dr. Udeogu as Special Assistant .”