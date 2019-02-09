Fojo Media to Release Romantic Comedy

Gists

Four friends from high school re-unite to plan the 50th anniversary of their alma mater. As a battle of superiority stirs up and issues from the past are re-visited, secrets are revealed that threaten to tear up their seemingly perfect lives.

The four friends in the comedy film set for release by Fojo Media are: Mercy Johnson who played Amaka Okafor; Tana Adelana as Lola Coker; Mercy Aigbe as Tosin Olowookere; and Lillian Esoro as Ufuoma Ikomi. Others include: Jide Kosoko, Chioma Emeruah Chigul Frededrick Leonard, Jaiye Kuti, Femi Jacobs and Lateef Adedimeji.

According to the Executive Producer, and CEO Fojo Media productions, Faith Ojo, “I recently created Fojo Media and the movie we are almost completing is one of our projects. My goal is that Fojo Media operates here in Nigeria and America. My goal is that both the young and old will embrace this movie; this will motivate me to bring in investors from the United States into the Nigerian movie industry to improve our economy.”

Speaking on the future of Fojo Media, she said that they plan to do more cinema movies and TV series even as there are other ongoing projects. “Fojo Media is going to be big and the sky is our starting point,” she added. The Réunion is expected to hit the cinemas by April this year. Fojo Media already has a TV series titled, ‘YES I DO’.