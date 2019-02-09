EFCC Has Poisoned Tunde Ayeni in Custody, Allege Opposition Parties 

By Udora Orizu in Abuja



The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has raised the alarm over alleged clampdown on opposition figures by the federal government using various state institutions.

Specifically, the CUPP alleged that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secretly arrested a former Chairman of Skye Bank Plc, Mr. Tunde Ayeni, who is a close ally of the consensus opposition candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The CUPP claimed that a credible source revealed that Ayeni is currently undergoing treatment in an undisclosed medical facility after he was poisoned in the detention cell of the EFCC.

In a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by CUPP spokesperson, Ikenga Ugochinyere, the opposition parties demanded for the immediate release of Ayeni from EFCC custody for proper medical attention. The parties also insisted that the case against the ex-Skye Bank boss should be charged to court immediately if indeed there was anything found against him.

The CUPP described the President’s attitude towards the friends, supporters and allies of the PDP presidential candidate, as condemnable, despotic, undemocratic, and must be stopped without any further delay.

The statement added: “We categorically warn that nothing should happen to Mr. Tunde Ayeni to silence him so that the truth of how the family and cronies of President Buhari acquired Skye Bank will not eventually be known by Nigerians. “If the EFCC Chairman in his usual over-zealousness to please the President has begun the government agenda of also stuffing Nigerians into body bags, then the international community is hereby called upon to place him on close and careful watch and list his name for possible prosecution for crimes against humanity.”

The Coalition also revealed in the statement that the EFCC has been handed down a list of 45 opposition leaders to invite, arrest, detain and restrain before the opening of polls on February 16.

Those in the list, according to the CUPP, include Alhaji Sule Lamido, Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Hon. Luke Onofiok, Bukola Saraki, Osita Chidoka, Ikenga Imo ugochinyere, Chief Achike Udenwa, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, Mr. Abba Moro, Hon. Gabriel Suswam, Alhaji Ibrahim Shema and a host of others.

“All this intimidation will not help a President who has been rejected by the people. Arrest everybody, put us all in body bags, but Nigerians have a date with destiny on 16th February to reclaim our country and get it working again,” the CUPP asserted.