Cadbury Backs Lagos Club Tennis League Competition

Cadbury Nigeria Plc has announced that it is sponsoring the maiden edition of the Club Tennis League, which will run from February 2 to mid-April in Lagos, in collaboration with John Christie Ventures.

The competition is expected to bring together members of the various tennis clubs in Lagos.

In a statement, the company’s Corporate and Government Affairs Director for West Africa, Mr. Bala Yesufu said Cadbury was supporting the initiative to help build closer affinity amongst members of participating clubs.

“As a company, we have been involved in initiatives that are designed to create fun moments for our stakeholders.

“This is one of such opportunities to promote healthy competition among participants in the Lagos Club Tennis League. It is our hope that this will go a long way in fostering lasting friendship through tennis,” he said.

Cadbury Nigeria is also hosting a sports tournament tagged: ‘Cadbury Bournvita Duathlon Championship, in collaboration with Nigeria Triathlon Union (NTU), on 10th February 2019, in Lagos.

Cadbury is a staunch supporter of sporting activities in the country, particularly lawn tennis and football.

TomTom, the leading candy brand in Nigeria from Cadbury, is the official candy of the Nigeria senior national football team-Super Eagles.