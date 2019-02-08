Supreme Court Upholds Annulment of Rivers APC Primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State will not participate in the 2019 general election.

This follows a ruling by the Supreme Court, on Friday, upholding the decision of a High Court in Rivers State.

The High Court had annulled the candidature of all the candidates of the Rivers APC.

The Court of Appeal last week ruled that the Rivers APC could present candidates, overruling the judgment of the High Court.

However, it will be no show for the Rivers APC in the February and March elections after the apex court’s judgement sustained the judgement of the High Court.

This decision by the Supreme Court means the Rivers State APC will not present candidates in the February 16 National Assembly election and the Governorship and House of Assembly elections on March 2.

