Police Arrest Two for Drugging, Raping Girl

The Gender Section of the Lagos State Police Command is investigating a case of rape reported against one Razaq Oluwaseun Oke, 28, and Don-Chima George, 25, of Dallankester Hotels, Lekki, Phase one Lagos.

Confirming the arrest of the duo, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer CSP Chike Oti said they drugged and then took turns raping the victim.

He said: “The duo allegedly took a girl, 23, to a club on Saturday, February 2, 2019, unknown to her that they had ulterior motive. While at the club, they mixed the young woman’s drink with a substance that made her weak and almost unconscious.

“Satisfied that the drug was beginning to affect the victim, they quietly left the club with her to Dallankester Hotels in Lekki Phase one, owned by the father of one of the suspects named Don-Chima George.

“At the hotel, they took turns to rape her. As if that wasn’t enough, they videoed the abuse. When the victim woke up from the induced sleep, she confronted the suspects who denied having carnal knowledge of her. Not satisfied, she placed a call to her elder brother complaining that she had been violated.

“The brother immediately invited policemen from Maroko Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Isah Abdulmajid to the scene.

“On searching the suspects, the DPO recovered their phones and went through their video recordings where he saw a video of the suspects sexually abusing the apparently unconscious victim.

“The state Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi has directed the Gender Section of the Command to investigate and diligently prosecute the suspects to serve as deterrent to others”.