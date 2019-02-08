Maize Farmers Assure Buhari of 5m Votes

By James Emejo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid received a boost Friday as the Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) promised to deliver five million votes from its members.

Speaking at a media briefing, the group’s National President, Alhaji Bello Abubakar Annor, said the association had enjoyed great improvement in extension services which had helped the farmers with new farming techniques, leading to increased output.

He said the association’s membership had also increased from 1.2 million in 2015 to 5 million members in 2018.

He said the Buhari administration had been of immense blessing to maize farmers, thus their decision to back his re-election.