INEC Redeploys Akwa Ibom REC, Mike Ingini to Bayelsa

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

Ahead of the presidential and National Assembly elections, there has been a shake-up in the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa Ibom, Mike Igini, has been redeployed to Bayelsa State in the same capacity as the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state.

Igini is expected to supervise personnel, resources as well as the legal and administrative processes in the state.

He will also be interacting with various categories of stakeholders on the political scene of the state. His appointment is coming barely two weeks to the 2019 general election.

Meanwhile, Igini, who is leaving Akwa Ibom State, has been described by many as a man of integrity who is dedicated to making sure elections conducted in any state he serves are free, transparent and credible.

Shortly before he was transferred, Igini, whose reputation for conducting credible polls precedes him had told the world that he will conduct a free and credible election in Akwa Ibom State and that there will be no undue influence from any quarter to tilt the outcome of the elections in favour of any party.

The new Bayelsa Resident Electoral Commissioner, is an academic with a reputation for conducting free and fair election everywhere he serves as the REC.