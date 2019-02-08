Firm Unveils Housing Project

Ayodeji Ake

Real estate giant, Gtext Homes, a subsidiary of Gtext Media and Investments Ltd, has launched its N10 billion estate projects investment where prospective investors will enjoy robust return on its investment.

Speaking at the unveiling in Lagos, Managing Director of Gtext Homes, Stephen Akintayo said that Gtext Homes is committed to creating long term value for its partners as well as investors.

His words: “Gtext Homes proposes the development of decent and affordable housing estate in areas such as Beryl Estate and Jasper Estate in Ibeju Lekki; Sapphire in Ikorodu and White House Estate in Atan Ota, Ogun state which will be regarded in the not too distant future as choice locations. We are making our developments in areas suitable for commercial as well as residential purposes with appreciable values.

“Upon the completion of the project you will be offered an opportunity to invest in the properties. With this vision we seek to partner with retail investors to raise the sum of N10 billion. This project is an investment opportunity for investors looking for a safe alternative away from the bank other ways to make good returns on their capital.

“Due to the magnitude of this project, we have partnered with LaFarge to develop a state of the art community. A 100 unit family housing estate in the most coveted neighbourhood in Lagos comprising of residential and commercial real estate.

“GTEXT HOMES offers prospective investors a chance to invest in any of our aforementioned estate projects with a guaranteed 40 per cent per annum return on investment.

“Therefore, at the end of the year, an investor gets his initial investment capital of 30 per cent return guaranteed if the investor registers under quarterly returns, 40 per cent guaranteed return if he registers for annual returns and a 50 per cent guaranteed return if he/she registers for full time investment on said investment.”