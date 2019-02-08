Fire Guts IDPs Camp in Borno

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

A mysterious fire has engulfed an internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp in Monguno, Borno State.

Though details of casualties were yet unknown as at press time yesterday, some residents of the town told our correspondent that some children who were sleeping during the fire incident were roasted by the fire.

A witnessed, Abba Yusuf, said the inferno raged from about 11.30 a.m till 12.50 p.m at the Stadium Camp, Monguno.

He said everything in the camp was razed down by the fire, which also burnt some children who were asleep.

Yusuf said: “Till now, number of children burnt, unknown and the cause of the fire are unknown.”

When contacted the spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the national headquarters Abuja, Sani Datti, confirmed the incident, stressing that the officials on ground in the state were compiling the details.