Ezekwesili’s Red Card Movement Adopts Atiku

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Red Card Movement (RCM) Thursday adopted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as its candidate for next week’s presidential election.

The group’s co-Chairman, Dr. Tony Akabuno, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja, where he also revealed that the former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili had resigned from the group before she

declared to run for the presidency under the Action Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN).

Akabuno said the forthcoming election would be a defining moment in the political history of the country, stressing that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed in all his cardinal programmes of improving the economy, provision of adequate security and fighting

corruption. He has instead been playing politics with corruption.

He noted that the country cannot perform experiment with the presidency, adding that this is not about Buhari but about the future of the country.

“Atiku is a successful businessman that understands

governance because he learnt a lot from one of our great presidents, Obasanjo. And he has a running mate in the person of Peter Obi, that has practicalised character, competence and capacity. We are convinced

that Atiku- led regime will assemble a good management team and ultimately restructure Nigeria.

“Atiku’s policies will take Nigeria out of the woods and put the country back on track. Atiku’s promise of restructuring the nation and provision of jobs for the unemployed are key to a nation’s development and the Red Card Movement is ready to lend our weight behind the PDP candidate in order not to have a repeat of the 2015 scenario. We are on the same page with Atiku and whatever we do, we do it well.”

He equally explained that after several failed attempts by RCM, at midwifing a coalition of the alternatives, its members that are on the ground at a meeting with co-conveners, last week, resolved that the

primary focus should be how to ensure that the present Buhari-led regime is voted out of power.

Akabuno, “The state champions were basically saying that our red card should be to Buhari and the current president and to APC as the ruling party. As the co-chair of RCM, I decided to align with our foot soldiers. Some co-conveners also supported this position of focusing

on reviewing the performance of the leadership in power, and not be distracted with historical performance of past regimes”.