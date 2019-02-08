Election: Aisha Drums Support for Buhari, Bindow

By Daji Sani in Yola

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has called on Adamawa State residents to vote for her husband and the presidential candidate of All Progressives, Congress (APC) Muhammedu Buhari, in the upcoming presidential election slated for February 16.

General Buba Marwa (rtd), chairman Central Working Committee of the women and youths presidential campaign team for Buhari/Osinbajo, who represented the President’s wife at the presidential rally in Yola on Thursday, said Mrs. Buhari also urged the people to vote the APC at all levels.

Mrs. Buhari, who is the chairperson of Women and Youths Presidential Campaign Team for Buhari/ Osinbajo, also appealed to the APC stakeholders in the state to put aside their differences and grievances, and support the party and it’s governorship candidate, Governor Mohammed Jibrila Bindow, including other APC contestants in the elections.

She said Governor Bindow and Dr. Halilu Modibbo, who also contested for the party’s governorship ticket, were the same and were like her younger brothers.

The President’s wife further explained that the fact that her biological brother, Dr. Modibbo, competed in the party’s gubernatorial primary did not mean that she would not support Governor Bindow, who won the ticket.

“Governor Bindow and Dr. Modibbo are all the same to me and they are all my younger brothers, we should play politics with maturity and tolerance for the future of our dear state and our nation,” she said.

She commended the APC government for the fight against corruption and the Boko Haram insurgency bedeviling the Northeast.

Noting that before President Buhari came to power, seven local government areas in the state were under the control of the insurgents, she said it took the intervention of President Buhari for these affected councils to be liberated by the Nigerian troops.

Mrs. Buhari added that the fight against corruption had yielded positive results and impacts on the economy of the nation as she urged the people to vote for the APC which had done well in the state and in the entire country.

The first lady also urged all Nigerians to vote wisely and stay away from any activity that could threaten the peace of the nation before, during and after the general election.

She admonished all politicians in the country, for the sake of peace and for the love of the nation, to play the game according to the rules as stipulated by the Constitution.

She also pleaded with them to vote Buhari and APC to enable them continue with the good legacy they have started to build.

The presidential rally in Yola, which was attended by a massive crowd, was successful and ended peacefully.