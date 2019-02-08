Arik Launches Valentine Promo

Arik Air, Nigeria’s major carrier is availing customers the opportunity of celebrating this year’s Valentine with their loved ones by launching a special promotion where guests can save up to 50 per cent on companion tickets.

To enjoy this promotion, a couple needs to buy one economy class ticket and get 50 per cent discount on the second ticket. This promotional ticket is available across all Arik Air network.

The Valentine promotion is available for sale from February 1st to 14th, 2019 for travel throughout February 2019.

Speaking about the Valentine promotion, Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu said, “Valentine’s Day is for the celebration of love and affection, thus this promotional offer is Arik Air’s little way of showing our customers how much we care.

“Our aim is to foster a memorable travel experience among people.”

The promotional offer is available at any of Arik Air’s airport and city offices or online.