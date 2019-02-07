Smile Introduces New Device, Offers Bonus

By Emma Okonji

Smile, a telecommunications service provider in West Africa, has announced its new device and bonus offers to reward their customers.

According to the telecoms company, “The proposed offers are affordable, thus making it easier for customers to enjoy the benefits that comes with having a SuperFast and reliable Internet connection.”

Through the offers recently introduced by Smile, customers will upon purchase of a SMiFi or Router Starter Pack, get 100 per cent bonus data on recharge for three consecutive months, free unlimited on-net calls and 10 minutes off-net calls. They are at liberty to get 7GB plus SMiFi or UnlimitedPremiumplan plus Router and 100 per cent bonus. This gives customers the ability to create their own hotspot, stream, download and connect with family and friends. Prices start from as low as N9,800. The SMiFi offer is available in all cities of operation.

Smile Nigeria’s Head of Marketing, Lotanna Anajemba, said: “We recognise that the Internet is becoming more and more important for nearly everybody in their everyday lives, and as such, it is our goal to enable as many new connections as possible. These offers are yet another step towards realising this goal.”

Anajemba highlighted that the need for instant continued access to the internet, had resulted in a higher demand for data to be readily accessible at affordable rates.

“It is therefore believed that the new device and bonus offers will not only give customers great value for money but also rewards them for their usage,” she added.

The offer can be accessed via its online shop, Smile shops and authorised distributors spread across the cities that they operate, Anajemba said.

She said Smile’s effort to get Nigerians on to the internet was demonstrated by its aggressive investment in what is now the largest 4G LTE network in Nigeria, introduction of a wide and affordable bundle portfolio, affordable data enabled devices and now these exciting offers.

“For Smile Nigeria, these feat are aligned with the company’s commitment to create a differentiated value proposition and provide customer centric services, which are aimed at adding unrivalled benefits to its teeming customers spread across major cities and towns in the country.

“More than anything else, the new offers meet with Smile’s position as the broadband provider of choice in Nigeria that enables its customers to do and achieve more,” Anajemba added.