Obiano: Buhari’ll Give S’East Additional State

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari would create an additional state in the South-east geopolitical zone if he returned as president of the country.

The governor stated this when the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Lagos branch paid him a visit at the Governor’s Lodge in Amawbia, Anambra State.

He said: “I’m in good terms with the president. He has good plans for the South-east, contrary to the perception of some people. He has emotional feeling that the South-east ought to have an additional state.

“I’m also hopeful that the federal government would set aside November 16 as a national day in memory of late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, the first president of this great country,” he added.

The governor insisted that it was wrong for Ohanaeze Ndigbo to have fixed a meeting on a day President Buhari was in the state to inaugurate a mausoleum in honor of the late Azikiwe who, the governor said remained a world hero of the Igbo. Obiano urged the group to eschew politics in its dealing, and rather maintain neutrality, which he said was part of the objective for setting up the group as a nonpartisan organisation with the principal aim of pushing for Igbo agenda.

While speaking, the Ohanaeze delegation led by its branch President, Nnamdi Nwigwe, said they were in the state to show solidarity to the Obiano-led government.

The group extolled what it called Obiano’s negotiating power; think-home philosophy among other initiatives.

He said: “We are particularly happy with your position on appreciating President Buhari-led administration good gestures to the people of the South-east region and Anambra State in particular.

“The completion of Zik Mausoleum which is a national monument, the ongoing second Niger bridge, road projects and other infrastructure which lay credence to the fact that the Buhari administration has not forgotten the region.”